New farmer’s market coming to Cardiff in March

Starting March 4, the Cardiff 101 Mainstreet Association will begin hosting a weekly Farmers Market every Saturday at MiraCosta College’s San Elijo campus. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The inaugural market will include live music from Encinitas-based The Violin Shop and the first 150 guests will receive a free Cardiff Farmers Market tote bag stuffed with goodies from local businesses.

Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the certified California farmers market will feature locally-sourced produce sold by local farmers, a selection of prepared food vendors and local craft vendors and makers, giving the market an Encinitas vibe.

Confirmed vendors will include Mooski Snacks, Wonderland Farm, MP Family Farm, Rodney Kawano Farm, Sea Greens Microgreens, Crescent Meat, Fishbone Fish, Cardiff Tiny Farm, Emmy Lou Jewelry and many more.

“Everyone will be local and everything will be fresh,” said Alison Wielechowski, executive director at Cardiff 101 Mainstreet.

The market will have live music every weekend and she is hoping to line up additional entertainment for the opening day.

Wielechowski said Cardiff 101 Mainstreet has been working toward a farmers market for Cardiff for many years. “There was room in the community to have two farmers markets happening on the weekends,” she said as since 2005, the Leucadia Farmers Market has been held on the Paul Ecke Central School campus.

Serious discussions with Encinitas City Council started in 2019 and an agreement was reached with MiraCosta College in January 2020 but the market, like many things, was delayed by the pandemic. Wielechowski said excitingly that the process really moved forward last year.

Cardiff 101 wanted a spot for the community that was easily walkable and accessible and, admittedly, MiraCosta is not exactly that. Wielechowski said with the market location they wanted to be respectful of local businesses and didn’t want to impede them from doing weekend business by blocking streets. After all, one of the goals of the market is to help promote local business and encourage activity downtown.

“The good thing about MiraCosta space is that there’s so much of it,” Wielechowski said.

At MiraCosta there is space for about 65 to 70 vendors, plenty of parking and room to grow. Located across from the San Elijo Lagoon, the “rustic and charming” location is situated perfectly between Olivenhain, Encinitas, Solana Beach and Rancho Santa Fe, with easy access off the I-5 at Manchester Ave.

“Cardiff by the Sea is known as a one-of-a-kind destination in North County. We have long been a seaside community that treasures and supports its local businesses,” Wielechowski said. “But if there’s one thing Cardiff has been missing, until now, it’s a local destination farmers market that highlights and showcases our local region’s best produce, meats, artisan foods, and makers, all within sight of the ocean and less than half a mile from the I-5 . . . every week!

“It’s a perfect and convenient weekend destination for community, food, and fun, and an awesome addition to the best that Cardiff-by-the-Sea has to offer.”

The Cardiff Farmers Market will accept EBT payments and Cardiff 101 Mainstreet has also ensured that the market is fully ADA compliant. More information is available at cardifffarmersmarket.com/wordle.

