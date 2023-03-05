The Grauer School club holds dance marathon

The Grauer School’s Girl Rising Club recently held a 12-hour dance marathon to benefit Daraja Academy in Nanyuki, Kenya. The club was formed in 2013 to help provide education for girls around the world. Daraja Academy is an all-girls boarding school that provides education for young women who would otherwise not be able to continue their schooling because of poverty and cultural norms such as arranged marriage and prioritization of males. Forty students attended the event, with two-person student teams dancing, playing musical chairs, and watching movies over the 12 hours.

More than $1,300 was raised from ticket sales and sponsorships at the event. The Girl Rising Club has an annual goal of raising at least $2,500 to support one girl’s tuition at Daraja Academy, and the money raised from the Dance Marathon and other activities allowed the club to reach that goal this year.