National Charity League, Inc. Del Sol Chapter to honor Class of 2023 for leadership and service

The Patronesses and Ticktockers of National Charity League, Inc. (“NCL”), Del Sol Chapter, will be holding their Senior Recognition Ceremony on Saturday, March 18, at The US Grant in downtown San Diego, where they will present and honor the accomplishments of the Chapter Senior Class, according to a news release. This annual NCL event recognizes the graduating Senior Class for their outstanding leadership and community service, most notably the more than 8,000 volunteer hours that the mothers and daughters in the Class of 2023 have contributed to over 30 Del Sol philanthropic partners in San Diego County.

“We are very proud of the tremendous service dedication of our Senior Class and it has been a joy to see these young ladies ‘Lead with Kindness’ in helping our community so impactfully. Throughout their six-year NCL journey, these 22 compassionate leaders have been empowered to make a difference for others and put NCL core values of leadership, culture and philanthropy at the heart of all they do,” said Colleen Peterson, NCL Del Sol Chapter president, in the news release. Together with their mothers, the Class of 2023 has volunteered with local and national organizations including Autism Tree, My Girlfriend’s Closet, Reading Legacies, Serving Seniors, Helen Woodward Animal Center, MCAS Camp Pendleton, Alzheimer’s Foundation, American Heart Association, Feeding San Diego and many more.

Former Del Sol Chapter President Nancy Halladay will be the Master of Ceremonies at the event and the Met Gala-themed evening will feature many chapter traditions such as the presentation of each senior along with her parents or guardians, a father-daughter dance, a tribute to each Senior being recognized, and a festive celebration with family and friends.

The NCL Del Sol Seniors to be honored are: Nicole Albert, Addison Allin, Simmons Arnold, Julia Atkins, Shayne Barnhill, Lauren Brown, Natalie Barry, Kaya Gray, Jordan Lamoureux, Chloe Lindo, Faith Lyon, Gabriella Medley, Stella Mikolajewski, Lexa Neufeld, Ella Ozanne, Kate Peterson, Caroline Schmidt, Emmerson Schnack, Addison Slinger, Katherine Sullivan, Katie Toomey and Caroline Worman.

The NCL Del Sol Chapter was founded in 2005 and covers Coronado, Rancho Santa Fe, Del Mar, Carmel Valley, Encinitas, Carlsbad, and the surrounding areas. It has grown into a dynamic group of over 300 mothers and daughters in San Diego County actively serving their community together. For more information, visit www.nationalcharityleague.org/chapter/delsol.