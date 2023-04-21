Olivenhain Municipal Water District accepting WaterSmart Landscape Contest entries

Olivenhain Municipal Water District invites residents with water-efficient gardens to enter the 2023 WaterSmart Landscape Contest for a chance to win a $250 prize. An online application is available at www.landscapecontest.com, and the submission deadline is May 12.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, 60 percent of household water consumption is used outdoors. Additionally, as much as 50 percent of water used for irrigation is wasted due to evaporation, wind, or runoff. Upgrading to a water-efficient landscape can be one of the most effective ways to reduce one’s water use. The contest aims to inspire landscape transformations by showcasing the beauty, variety, and functionality of water-wise landscapes, according to a news release.

“Replacing traditional turf lawn with a sustainable garden can make a significant difference in your home’s water use, and we offer turf removal rebates to help do that,” said OMWD Board Treasurer Neal Meyers in the news release. “We hope this contest encourages customers to take advantage of these rebates to design a low-water landscape, and consider other water-saving options like graywater and hydroponic systems.”

Landscaping for water efficiency has benefits that go beyond reducing water bills. WaterSmart gardens can improve a home’s curb appeal and they often require less maintenance than their water-thirsty counterparts. Additionally, many native plants are fire-resistant and provide habitat for wildlife.

Contest entries will be judged on attractiveness, appropriate plant selection, functionality, and efficient irrigation methods. In addition to a $250 prize, the 2023 winner of the WaterSmart Landscape Contest will be recognized at an OMWD Board of Directors meeting and featured in OMWD publications.

Several San Diego County water agencies are participating in this annual landscape contest. Visit www.landscapecontest.com for additional information and to view previous years’ winning landscapes.