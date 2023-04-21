SDA student organizes successful clothing drive for Monarch School students
During the months of March and April, Sienna Jones, a junior at San Dieguito Academy high school, organized a community clothing drive which led to hundreds of pounds of clothing items for students at the Monarch School. The Monarch School, a K-12 grade school, “is a trauma-informed and strength-based community where students can persevere through the trauma of homelessness that has affected them and their success in education,” according Monarch’s website at monarchschools.org.
