Do you know a Marine spouse who deserves recognition? Nominations open to men and women for award

Nominations for the 2023 Marine Spouse Recognition Award are being accepted through May 19 by the Flying Leatherneck Historical Foundation.

The award honors the resiliency, strength and dedication of Marine Corps spouses and is open to spouses of active-duty Marines serving in a unit with its home base in the Marine Corps Installations-West region.

The award was formerly called Irene Ferguson Marine Wife of the Year and had been established by the late World War II pilot Maj. Glenn Ferguson, who served in the Marine Corps, in memory of his wife, Irene.

This year, the Flying Leatherneck Historical Foundation recognized that the number of female Marines has increased and their husbands have “supported and sacrificed for their families and nation,” so the name was changed to the Marine Spouse Recognition Award and the award is now open to male and female nominees. The winner will receive a $1,500 check and other gifts to be presented at a ceremony.

The mission of the Flying Leatherneck Historical Foundation is to preserve the history of U.S. Marine Corps aviation, honor military service and inspire future generations.

The nonprofit foundation is helping re-establish the Flying Leatherneck Aviation Museum as a nonprofit in Great Park, Irvine, the former site of the now-closed El Toro Air Station and the original home of the Flying Leatherneck Aviation Museum. Efforts are under way to raise money to move the historic aircraft.

The foundation is collaborating with the Character Education Resource Center at the University of San Diego to provide lessons in U.S. history, leadership, character, patriotism and aviation science.

Friends and family members can submit online nominations and get more information at flyingleathernecks.org/marine-spouse or the foundation office (858) 693-1723.