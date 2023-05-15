Encinitas’ SMARTPD Program offers high-tech help for Parkinson’s disease

The SMARTPD Program clinic in Encinitas re-opened its doors on May 1 with the mission to help people live their best lives despite the challenges of Parkinson’s disease and cognitive decline.

Closed since the pandemic began, clinician and owner Lisa Tataryn worked tirelessly to upgrade her clinic’s services and create a safe and welcoming environment for clients. Her clinic bridges the gap between what healthcare offers and what people need to thrive by providing personalized treatment plans using advanced machine learning software and digital technology.

Lisa Tataryn, owner of SMARTPD Program. (SMARTPD)

With the re-opening, the clinic has launched a new FDA- approved AI-empowered screening tool for early cognitive decline. Tataryn said the advanced technology is a “game changer” for identifying cognitive decline at its earliest stage, allowing for quick intervention with Neurofeedback and health coaching. Neurofeedback, also known as brain training or EEG biofeedback, is a non-invasive, drug-free brain exercise that uses sensors to measure brain activity and provide real-time feedback to the client.

Based on scientific research, Tataryn said this feedback helps individuals learn to regulate their brain activity and improve symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease and cognitive decline.

The clinic is located at 543 Encinitas Blvd, Suite 114 in the North Coast Business Park. To learn more visit www.smartpdprogram.com.

