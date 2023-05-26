Ocean Knoll’s global gala supports student enrichment

Ocean Knoll School PTA held its annual fundraising gala at the Farm Lab on May 13. About 200 teachers, staff, parents and friends come together for a party with a world traveler theme in recognition of Ocean Knolls’ International Baccalaureate (IB) program which teaches children to be global citizens and lifelong learners through inquiry-based instruction. For the event, there was a global-themed buffet dinner, diverse desserts, auctions, dancing, live music and “passport photos” in a photo booth.

The Student Council built a world journey map and made boarding pass décor. The San Dieguito Academy Jazz Quartet, composed of older siblings of current Ocean Knolls students, played music for gala attendees.

Ocean Knoll PTA President Kerry McCullough (Fiona Black-Shannon)

Revenues from the night are close to $50,000 and will be used to help pay for 2023-24 school year enrichment classes and other PTA-sponsored activities.