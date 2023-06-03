De Anza Chapter DAR presents community service award

De Anza Chapter Historian Rebecca Rice and Regent Irene Bubnack present Donna Hester with a DAR community service award as well as the chapter’s donation to Honor Flight San Diego.

The De Anza Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented a DAR community service award to Donna Hester for her volunteer work with Honor Flight San Diego. Honor Flight San Diego is a nonprofit organization that escorts veterans to Washington D.C. to visit their respective memorials.

Hester has been volunteering with Honor Flight San Diego for the past 10 years, coordinating fundraising and veterans events as well as expanding and improving their Mail Call program for the veterans who make the trip to D.C. It is one of the highlights of the weekend, as veterans receive dozens of letters, cards and drawings from the community thanking them for their service while also bringing back memories of receiving “Mail Call” when serving in the military. Hester manages and organizes thousands of letters for the two Honor Flight trips taken each year by San Diego veterans.

NSDAR is a service organization comprised of members whose patriot ancestors served during the American Revolution. The De Anza Chapter serves the community in a variety of ways, focusing on patriotism, education and historic preservation. For more information: www.deanza.californiadar.org, foundationforwomenwarriors.org, www.honorflightsandiego.org

