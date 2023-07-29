Seacrest’s 80th anniversary gala raises more than $1 million to care for local seniors in need

From left, Seacrest Foundation’s Women’s Auxiliary Ruby Jubilee co-chairs, Steven and Erica Ratner, Merrill and Robert Haimsohn and Robin and Leo Eisenberg.

The women’s auxiliary of the Encinitas-based nonprofit Seacrest Foundation recently put on its 80th Anniversary Ruby Jubilee Gala, which drew 400 guests and raised more than $1 million.

The gala in The Gardens at Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad featured three-course gourmet dinner, live music and entertainment along with live auction, which included a ruby a diamond ring, donated by the Diamond Boutique.

The event recognized Pam Ferris, president and CEO of Seacrest for 35 years of leadership. Speakers included Mary Epsten, Women’s Auxiliary president, Wayne Otchis, Seacrest Foundation president, Lindsay and Mitch Surowitz, Seacrest Foundation board member and Robin Israel, Chief Foundation Officer along with Ferris.

The money raised goes to charitable care for community members in financial need. Roughly $2.5 million in charitable care is needed each year to cover the cost of food, shelter and care for seniors who otherwise might not be able to afford such care.