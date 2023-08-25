Encinitas Chamber of Commerce announces return of Rising Star Program

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce recently announced the continuation of its education initiatives investing in future generations with the return of its Rising Star program and its integration into the chamber’s annual Salute to Education event. For the 2023-24 school year, the chamber will be partnering with MiraCosta College to host and sponsor the monthly Rising Star breakfasts honoring exceptional seniors from the five local high schools in the San Dieguito Union High School District, according to a news release.

The first Rising Star breakfast will be held Sept. 6. Students will be celebrated at a recognition breakfast each month throughout the school year and have the opportunity to apply for a separate scholarship which will be awarded at the chamber’s Salute to Education event in May 2024. Participating high schools are Canyon Crest Academy, La Costa Canyon, San Dieguito Academy, Sunset and Torrey Pines.

Rising Star recipients are nominated by their respective schools because they have shown a promise and passion for community leadership and involvement, and embody outstanding qualities such as integrity, a commitment to their education, and the ability to overcome adversity. Each recipient is invited to deliver a speech at the monthly breakfasts and receives recognition from esteemed government and city officials, and chamber representatives.

At the end of each school year, the chamber will carefully select from scholarship applicants, students who demonstrate exceptional promise in being a future leader or entrepreneur, and award scholarships at the Salute to Education event to support their pursuit of higher education.

“We are extremely proud to partner with the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce on the Rising Star of the Month program,” said SDUHSD Superintendent Anne Staffieri in the news release. “Events like these help remind us all that our number one objective is educating students, and the best way to reinforce that objective is in finding ways to celebrate their successes in the classroom and in life. Thank you to the chamber for organizing this program, thank you to the MiraCosta College San Elijo campus for hosting us this year, and thank you to the sponsors that help recognize our students and their families each month.”

“At MiraCosta College, our vision is clear – we aim to be a leader and partner in transforming lives and communities through learning, said Sunita Cooke, superintendent/president MiraCosta College, in the news release. “Our collaboration with the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce for the Rising Star program is a testament to this commitment. By celebrating and supporting the aspirations of our young scholars, we are not only furthering individual dreams but also enriching and uplifting our entire community, turning our shared vision into reality.”

The annual Salute to Education event was started 27 years ago by the Encinitas Chamber and local education advocate and founding sponsor Denise Mueller, of Rancho Sante Fe Security Systems, to celebrate outstanding accomplishments in education by both teachers and students from the Encinitas local elementary, middle, and high schools. This event takes place at the end of the school year, where each honoree receives a special plaque of achievement and certificates presented by government and city officials, and chamber representatives. For the second time since the inaugural Rising Star program was announced last year, the chamber will also announce and award the Rising Star scholarships to the deserving recipients at Salute to Education in May 2024.

“We are committed to empowering our future leaders by investing in them through our Rising Star and Salute to Education programs,” said Sherry Yardley, CEO of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, in the news release. “The funds raised from these education initiatives are reinvested into programs that recognize, assist, and motivate aspiring entrepreneurs and future business leaders. As a result, these initiatives help to strengthen their community involvement and foster a sense of civic responsibility.”

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce is looking for additional sponsorships, donations and support to celebrate and raise-up these students. Multiple sponsorship levels are available. This is a wonderful opportunity for businesses and members of the community to get exposure and contribute toward these outstanding students’ future education. Go to encinitaschamber.com/events/rising-star/ for more information.