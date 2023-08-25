Lazy Acres Natural Market launches Encinitas Community Partner Program

Lazy Acres Natural Market is ramping up its commitment to the Encinitas community, introducing a new in-store community program which will benefit local Encinitas nonprofits, according to a news release.

Founded in Santa Barbara in 1991, the grocery purveyor, known for its neighborhood feel and natural, organic foods, has grown to six stores and has become a valuable fixture in Southern California. The Encinitas location opened in 2016 and has quickly become a true part of the community, winning “Best Grocery Store” in local polls.

“I am so proud to be a part of this store, neighborhood and community,” said Store Director Chris Werneth in the news release. “We take great pride in curating our environment, featuring local products and a coastal vibe. This neighborhood is thriving with culture, art and nature, and with our location just blocks away from the beach, the store plays a huge role supporting the positive energy and the active lifestyles in the community. After six years in the Encinitas community, I am excited to help grow deeper roots and strengthen our presence in this neighborhood and the organizations that support it.”

The new Envirotokens program rewards customers who make the sustainable choice to reuse and keep single-use bags out of local landfills. When customers shop with their own grocery bags, Lazy Acres will give them a 10¢ Envirotoken per bag. The customer then pays it forward to one of six local nonprofits, hand-selected for doing important work in the area, with a focus in K-12 education efforts, hunger relief and environmental stewardship. The featured Encinitas store nonprofits include:

 Boys & Girls Club of San Dieguito

 Community Resource Center

Farm Lab/Encinitas Educational Foundation

Produce Good

Rancho Coastal Humane Society

Solana Center

Every month, Lazy Acres will tally up the Envirotokens totals, convert them into dollar amounts and send a check to each organization.

“Caring for community is central to who we are,” said Geoff Babb, vice president of operations for Lazy Acres Natural Market, in the news release. “For more than 30 years, we’ve been focused on doing the right thing for our neighbors, for our earth, and for each other. This new giving program is another way we can work together with our collective future in mind. When our customers make a sustainable choice to reduce waste and reuse, our local neighborhoods will benefit.”

To mark the Envirotokens launch, the community is invited to an Aug. 26 celebration, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lazy Acres Encinitas and will feature:

 A Lazy Acres booth with games, giveaways and chances to win one of two $250 Lazy Acres gift cards

 All six community partners

Free Envirotokens reusable bags, while supplies last

An in-store Bee Scavenger Hunt for kids, with a free cookie upon completion

 Free sampling throughout the store

 Lazy Acres’ Hatch Chile Roasting from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lazy Acres Encinitas is located at 150 Encinitas Blvd. For additional Envirotokens information, store hours and more information, visit www.lazyacres.com.