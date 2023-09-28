Encinitas Rotary celebrates a year of accomplishments

(L-R) David Lam, the outgoing club treasurer; Paul Dwork, recognized for Merlin’s Magic which raised $20,000; Roger Bolus, Encinitas Club Rotarian of the Year; John Simonelli, the Encinitas Rotary Club president 2022-2023; and Daphne Fletcher, Humanitarian Service Award recipient for fundraising efforts for Ukraine and Uganda.

At a recent Encinitas Rotary “changing of the guard” meeting, before passing the gavel and bell to incoming club president Dr. Kent Pollock, the outgoing president John Simonelli recapped a number of admirable service projects from the past year and honored a few Rotarians who helped spearhead those causes.

Known as Merlin the Magician, Paul Dwork was recognized for his integral role in putting together the club’s latest, greatest event of the year: Merlin’s Magic. Hosted by Dwork, the show features world-class enchantment, drawing magicians from all over the country who regularly perform at such auspicious venues as Los Angeles’ Magic Castle. The local event drew more than 400 attendees, raising over $20,000 for charity and scholarships.

Incoming Encinitas Rotary President Dr. Kent Pollock officially receives possession of the club’s Rotary Bell from John Simonelli, outgoing club president for 2022-2023.

(Daphne Fletcher)

International board chair Daphne Fletcher headed up the largest fundraiser the Encinitas Rotary Club has ever hosted: a Rotary International Global Grant raising $250,000 for women and children in Uganda, after being inspired by the story of Jolly Okot, a Nobel Peace nominee who appeared as a guest speaker at the club several years prior. The Global Grant brought together over 15 individual Rotary Club chapters worldwide in a grand-scale effort with the Belamu organization to aid the women and children who had suffered immensely during the civil war in Uganda.

In addition, Fletcher also spearheaded a local Encinitas fundraiser for those suffering from the conflict in Ukraine which raised over $40,000 towards humanitarian efforts. For these initiatives, Fletcher was honored with the Encinitas Rotary Club’s Humanitarian Service Award. She was also honored as the new president elect of the Encinitas Rotary Club.

Roger Bolus was awarded Rotarian of the Year for his long service in the Encinitas Rotary Club and as the membership chair with the largest re-growth in club membership in recent history. The club had suffered losses in the years during and following the pandemic. Bolus’ innovative ideas brought in new members of all ages, welcoming them with a wealth of activities designed to make Rotary fun and interesting to all newcomers with a variety of interests and passions.

The Rotary organization is known not only as a service organization with dynamic events through which lifelong friendships are made, but also one that motivates substantial action through a variety of local, regional and international causes: an annual Encinitas wine festival that raises over $100,000 each year for local charities, the HomeTeam which helps seniors and those in need, cleanups of Cottonwood Creek and area beaches, as well as local environmental and historic landmark preservation.

Regionally, the Encinitas Rotary builds a house in Tijuana every year through Project Mercy and, internationally, in addition to the Uganda and Ukraine projects mentioned above, $10,000 was raised to light up an entire village in El Nido, Philippines, a remote area using solar panels, mainly driven to help school children study at night.

The Encinitas Rotary welcomes guests for a delicious buffet lunch meetings every Wednesday at noon at the Encinitas Elks Lodge, 1393 Windsor Rd. Come and enjoy

—Encinitas Rotary Club news release


