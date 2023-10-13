Encinitas Coastal Rotary community service project benefits San Diego Humane Society

The Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club recently completed a community service project to benefit the San Diego Humane Society’s (SDHS) Escondido campus. The project involved purchasing $1,500 worth of XL Kongs for the large dogs who often spend more extended periods on campus. Rotary members stuffed the Kongs, which are then frozen.

In addition, members made “meatballs” from kibble and wet food provided by SDHS that are frozen for future distribution. Liz Johnson, director of volunteer experience at SDHS, gave the Rotary members a tour of the facility, showcasing its impressive medical facilities. San Diego Humane Society is an open-admission shelter. Their mission is to create a more humane world by inspiring compassion and advancing the welfare of animals and people.

Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club meets every Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. at Cicciotti’s Trattoria Italian & Seafood in Cardiff. Learn more at www.encinitascoastalrotary.org