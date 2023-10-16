Local residents open Pvolve fitness studio in Carlsbad

Pvolve, the innovative and fast-expanding fitness brand, has a new functional movement studio in Carlsbad.

The studio allows members to sculpt, strengthen and tone with a workout that mixes low-impact exercises and Pvolve’s proprietary equipment like their ball and resistance bands. Actress Jennifer Aniston is an ambassador for the workout program.

The new Pvolve studio is owned and operated by local husband-and-wife duo Kristin and Jeff Springborn. The couple has lived in Carlsbad for 13 years and wanted to find a way to make more of a positive impact in their community. According to a news release, after 20 years of working in the technology field, Kristin found herself looking for a career change. Her passion for fitness led her to discover Pvolve and she quickly fell in love with the brand’s signature method.

“We are so grateful to bring this incredible method to Carlsbad,” Kristin said in the news release. “We love how Pvolve not only strengthens your body but improves how you move and feel every day. We want to cultivate an environment that provides a supportive community, inspires inner strength and helps members achieve their fitness and wellness goals.”

Pvolve Carlsbad offers membership options that fit individual fitness needs. Additional membership information can be found at pvolve.com/locations/carlsbad-south-carlsbad. Address: 7030 Avenida Encinas, suite 110, Carlsbad.