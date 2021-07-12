Encinitas Union hires four new administrators

The Encinitas Union School District has recently completed the process of hiring multiple administrators, selecting experienced leaders who not only exceed the qualifications but are a match for the individual school communities.

At the Encinitas Union School District’s June 1 board meeting they approved the appointments of Stacy Crum as principal of Capri Elementary School, Megan Power as principal of Mission Estancia Elementary School, and Claudia Bugarin as principal of Ocean Knoll Elementary School. Jennifer Bond, former principal of Ocean Knoll, has been promoted to the district’s new director of curriculum, instruction and accountability.

EUSD Superintendent Andree Grey shared her confidence in the administrators and is looking forward to them joining the district’s instructional leadership team.

Stacy Crum (Courtesy)

The new principal of Capri, Stacy Crum, has over 16 years of experience in education, serving as an elementary school teacher, instructional coach and assistant principal.

She most recently was an elementary school principal in Washington state. Crum’s leadership experience includes working in Title I schools, developing intervention opportunities, multi-tiered system of supports, and transitioning a school to a Dual Language Immersion school.

“Through her work as an efficient teacher, assistant principal and principal, she has demonstrated a commitment and passion to issues of equity and excellence for all students,” said Dr. Helen Joung, assistant superintendent of Edmonds School District in a news release.

Megan Power (Courtesy)

Megan Power comes to Mission Estancia with over 19 years of experience in TK-7th grade. During her time in education, she has served as the co-founder and teacher leader of Design39Campus in the Poway Unified School District.

She was one of five fellows selected as a school ambassador fellow for the United States Department of Education to bring the educator voice and collaborate with federal policy makers on national education issues. She is also a professional growth trainer and consultant and has presented at national and international events.

“Mrs. Power not only mentors students on a daily basis creating a trusting environment where they feel welcome, but also artfully coaches teachers,” said Joe Erpelding, former principal of Design39 Campus in a news release. “Megan has truly found that just right balance of humility and confidence when it comes to coaching and magnifying the best within those she inspires.”

Claudia Bugarin (Courtesy)

With 16 years of experience as an educator, Claudia Bugarin will join EUSD as the principal of Ocean Knoll. Bugarin has been an elementary and middle school teacher and also served as an after-school program coordinator.

Most recently, she was the elementary school assistant principal in the San Jose Unified School District.

Some of Bugarin’s areas of expertise and passion include data analysis, grant writing, trauma informed practices, culturally responsive teaching, and Positive Behavior Intervention Support (PBIS). She has served as a diversity, equity and inclusiveness facilitator for Teach for America. Her personal experience as an English Learner and being bilingual will greatly benefit the students, staff and parent community at Ocean Knoll.

“Ms. Bugarin has never wavered in her belief that the children should be at the center of every decision we make,” said Aeriale Johnson, a teacher in the San Jose Unified School District. “With Ms. Bugarin’s support, any child who encounters her will become empowered and help build a better world.”

Jennifer Bond (Courtesy)

Jennifer Bond, the outgoing Ocean Knoll principal was appointed to serve as the director of curriculum, instruction and accountability. With over 20 years of experience in public education, Bond began her career as a Spanish teacher in the Milwaukee Public Schools and later became an assistant principal and International Baccalaureate coordinator.

Her skills in creating systems of support, aligning curriculum, building relationships, and program evaluation coupled with her leadership skills will further benefit the students and community across the district in this new role.

“She inspires teachers to constantly improve their teaching practice, and, even more importantly, works diligently to advance the district’s efforts on equity and inclusion in tangible ways,” said Sanjana Bryant, EUSD teacher and International Baccalaureate coordinator for Ocean Knoll. “She will be invaluable in this position as we work to improve our curriculum and instructional practices as a district.”

