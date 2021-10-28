Grauer School offers four-year community scholarship

The Grauer School in Encinitas is now accepting applications for a four-year scholarship for students who embody the independent, college preparatory school’s core values and have a demonstrated financial need.

“Our Community Scholarship Program is intended to provide the life-changing benefits of a Grauer School education to a deserving student with demonstrated financial need and a track record of peer leadership,” said Stuart Grauer, head of school and founder in a news release. “Our past scholarship recipients have graduated from our program and gone on to land scholarships to leading universities around the country.”

The scholarship is valued at about $28,000 per year for four years and includes tuition and fees.

In order to be considered, students must live in North County San Diego and be entering high school in the fall of 2022. Applicants must complete the admissions and financial aid applications, both of which are available online on the school’s website. Applications must be submitted by Feb. 1, 2022, and the scholarship will be awarded in mid-March.

Ideal candidates will exhibit such values as compassion, resourcefulness, leadership, self-advocacy and demonstrate academic promise. Applicants must be planning to attend college after graduation; for some, they will be the first in their families to go to college. The scholarship recipient will be required to maintain a 3.5 grade point average and, like all Grauer students, complete at least 50 hours of community service before graduation.

The scholarship is funded through a dedicated endowment, which has received donations from Grauer families, alumni, grandparents, community friends and grants.

Since the scholarship program was established, four students have received full scholarships to Grauer, with the most recent scholarship recipient now attending ninth grade. In addition to the Community Scholarship Program, The Grauer School maintains a tuition assistance program for qualified students who would otherwise be unable to afford the school.

For more information, contact Tricia Valeski, financial aid director at (760) 274-2116 or triciavaleski@grauerschool.com.

