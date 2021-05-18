San Dieguito Academy artist wins Congressional Art Competition

San Dieguito Academy High School student Chloe Grace Roche has been named the winner of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for California’s 49th Congressional District. Chloe Grace’s piece, “Digitally Divided”, will be on display at the Oceanside Museum of Art through June 13 and on the walls of the United States Capitol Building for one year, alongside winners from congressional districts across the country.

This year U.S. Representative Mike Levin received a total of 86 submissions from 11 high schools across his district.

“The quality and quantity of artwork submitted for this year’s Congressional Art Competition shows how many outstanding young artists there are in our region, and I am proud to recognize their work,” said Levin in a news release.

The artwork impressed the panel of judges, led by Oceanside Museum of Art Executive Director Maria Mingalone. Mingalone described Chloe Grace’s piece as an image that captures a moment in history: the experience of students having to do everything through a screen for this past year.

“The unique style is so highly creative and expressive,” Mingalone said, complimenting the extreme and electric colors that Chloe Grace used. “The light coming from the screen creates a zombie-like malaise on the person in the composition.”

In being the winning artist, Chole Grace also earned a $500 cash prize. Second and third place artists also received cash prizes provided by Rick Stein of Arts Orange County through a grant it received from AT&T to support young artists.

To see a full gallery of artwork submissions, click here.

