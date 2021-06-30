Virtual Switchfoot Bro-Am raises over $60,000 for charity

On June 26, Grammy-winning rock band, Switchfoot brought together people from all over the world for their 17th annual community giving movement, the Switchfoot Bro-Am.

The annual San Diego event normally gathers over 17,000 people at Moonlight Beach for a full day surf contest and music festival benefitting local youth initiatives. Due to the pandemic, the Bro-Am safely united fans virtually for the second straight year.

The event included live performances by Switchfoot, Andrew McMahon, Phantom Planet, Madison Cunningham and State to State. Olivia Stone shared her story about how Bro-Am and Challenged Athletes Foundation inspired her to train for and compete with Team USA Surfing.

This year the Switchfoot Bro-Am Foundation raised over $60,000 to support the increasing needs of kids with these six national and local charities: A Step Beyond, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Feeding America, Feeding San Diego, Monarch Schools, and Save The Music Foundation.

This year’s event sponsors included BMW Encinitas, Gnarlywood, Kaiser Permanente, SUJA Juice and Ting Internet.

To donate or learn more visit broam.org