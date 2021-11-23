Carlsbad-based Latitude 33 Aviation adds new aircraft to private charter fleet

Latitude 33 Aviation, a private jet charter company based in Carlsbad, recently added a factory-new Embraer Praetor 600 to its line-up of super-midsize private jets available for charter.

Owned by Encinitas pilots Casey Miller and Soloman Short, Latitude 33 manages one of the newest and largest fleets of light, midsize and super-midsize jets in North America. Based locally at McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad, the company is now in its 15th year.

Latitude 33 plans to further expand its presence in Northern California by bringing the aircraft to the Bay Area, where the Praetor 600 will be based. Starting in early 2022, the aircraft will be ready to jet clients off non-stop to locations like New York, Miami, Anchorage and Maui, as the Praetor 600’s fully loaded range of 4,018 nautical miles is greater than most of the jets in its class.

“By offering one of the only Praetor 600 aircraft available for charter, we are continuing to redefine the private travel experience and deliver on our promise of providing superior aircraft and service for our charter clients,” said Michael Giesbrecht, vice president of business operations at Latitude 33 Aviation in a news release.

For more, visit l33jets.com