City to conduct train horn demo, seeks community input

The City of Encinitas is considering the addition of two new east-west at-grade crossings within the North Leucadia coastal rail corridor to make it easier and safer to cross the tracks between La Costa Avenue and Leucadia Boulevard.

For any proposed at-grade rail crossing location, a number of safety measures are required to be implemented including train horns, gates, and lighting systems.

In an effort to let residents know what the new train horn pattern would sound like, the city and North County Transit District (NCTD) will be conducting a train horn demonstration on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 4:25 and 4:35 p.m.

City staff will be available at Leucadia Oaks Park from 3:30 to 5 p.m. to answer any questions related to the new train horn pattern and the at-grade crossing plans.

The community can provide input at the park or through an online survey that will be available after the demonstration.

All input will be taken into consideration as the city moves forward with pre-planning for construction of the at-grade crossings at Hillcrest Drive and Glaucus Street.

