Public can help pick the new Pacific View’s color palette

One option for the color scheme of the new Pacific View.
(City of Encinitas)
The Pacific View Art Center site is currently undergoing renovations to transform the former school on Third Street into a city city cultural arts center.

Three color palette options for have been developed by a focus group and rendered by COAR Design Group and the public has been invited to weigh in on the options. A public survey will be available online through Friday, March 31. Results will be shared with the Commission for the Arts at their April 3 meeting.

To view renderings and participate in the survey, visit encinitasca.gov/community/cultural-arts/pacific-view-art-center

Pacific View is expected to be completed in July 2024.

