Public can help pick the new Pacific View’s color palette
The Pacific View Art Center site is currently undergoing renovations to transform the former school on Third Street into a city city cultural arts center.
Three color palette options for have been developed by a focus group and rendered by COAR Design Group and the public has been invited to weigh in on the options. A public survey will be available online through Friday, March 31. Results will be shared with the Commission for the Arts at their April 3 meeting.
To view renderings and participate in the survey, visit encinitasca.gov/community/cultural-arts/pacific-view-art-center
Pacific View is expected to be completed in July 2024.
