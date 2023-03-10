Public can help pick the new Pacific View’s color palette

The Pacific View Art Center site is currently undergoing renovations to transform the former school on Third Street into a city city cultural arts center.

Three color palette options for have been developed by a focus group and rendered by COAR Design Group and the public has been invited to weigh in on the options. A public survey will be available online through Friday, March 31. Results will be shared with the Commission for the Arts at their April 3 meeting.

To view renderings and participate in the survey, visit encinitasca.gov/community/cultural-arts/pacific-view-art-center

Pacific View is expected to be completed in July 2024.

