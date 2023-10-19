San Elijo Lagoon Pedestrian Bridge wins Orchid for architecture

The unique San Elijo Lagoon Pedestrian Bridge over the water and under the freeway was recently honored at the San Diego Architectural Foundation’s annual Orchids & Onions, winning an Orchid in the category of public architecture.

Other local nominees included Cardiff School, the San Elijo JPA Operations Facility and Visitors Center, the El Portal pedestrian undercrossing for landscape architecture and ORA at Pacific Station, the street front retail, and indoor and outdoor office space.

A pedestrian walks across the San Elijo Lagoon. (Pablo Mason)

The San Elijo bridge, developed by the North County Transit District and SANDAG and designed by Safdie Rabines Architects and TY Lin, spans the lagoon between Encinitas and Cardiff, suspended from Interstate 5 above off Manchester Drive.

The bridge provides access to the natural beauty of the San Elijo Lagoon trails, with possibilities to get to the beach, wander the Harbaugh Seaside Trails, adventure into Annie’s Canyon Trail and experience lagoon life up close. The bridge also serves as an important bike and pedestrian connection on the 27-mile transportation corridor from La Jolla to Oceanside.

A runner heads onto the San Elijo Pedestrian Bridge crossing. (Pablo Mason)

“Clean, simple, successful. I like its floating structure,” read the jury’s comments. “There’s something like a sculptural flow to it, more sculpture than structure... I admire the restraint they used in decorating the exposed walls of the freeway bridge and not putting ships and birds and things on it. Nothing could have been better. I really like the undulating and wavy patterns on the wall as well as under the bridge structure.”