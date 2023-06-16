Opinion/Letters to the Editor: June 2023

June 16 issue:

In defense of Encinitas’ new protected bike lanes

As a life-long cyclist, and a reasonably fast rider myself, I might be inclined to dislike barrier protected bike lanes, such as the ones recently installed between Chesterfield Drive and north of Swami’s in Encinitas. But when I ride there, I can’t help but smile at the kids, older folks, and beginner cyclists out enjoying one of the greatest stretches of coastline in the United States. This project has given something to just about everyone. There are 50 new parking spots for surfers and visitors to use, a dedicated pedestrian walking lane, a new 2-way barrier-protected bike lane, and even a roadway lane for fast riders who prefer to be away from slower users. To everyone who is up-in-arms about this positive change, I invite you to reconsider your opposition and embrace improvements that benefit not just you, but all of us, fast and slow alike.

Jeremy Blakespear

Encinitas resident