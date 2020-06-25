16-year-old boy killed, 7 other teens injured in Carlsbad rollover crash

A 16-year-old Carlsbad boy was killed and seven other teens were injured early Wednesday after the SUV they were riding in flipped over several times in Carlsbad, authorities said.

Police say the driver, who was also 16, lost control of the 1999 Toyota 4Runner shortly after 2:20 a.m as it was heading west on Carlsbad Village Drive near Valley Street.

“The vehicle was probably traveling a little too fast, the driver overcorrected and flipped the SUV multiple times,” said police Lt. Christie Calderwood. “They didn’t crash into anything but definitely flipped over multiple times.”

Eight teens had piled into the vehicle, several of whom were riding unrestrained in the trunk area of the SUV, which seats five. The boy who died was riding in the trunk area.

Jack Munday, 16. (Courtesy of family friend Ashley Harris)

He was identified as Jack Munday, a “big brother” to two siblings, according to a GoFundMe page. Ashley Harris, a family friend who set up the page to help the family raise funds for medical expenses, said her children and the Munday children are the same ages. She described Jack as a “kind and funny boy.”

"(He) loved surfing and baseball and having fun with his friends,” she said. “Just like all our kids.”

Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor. The driver was cooperating with investigators, Calderwood said.

The seven injured teens were taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries ranging from minor to severe in nature, she said.

Calderwood said she didn’t know what schools the teens attended or where they were headed when the crash occurred.

Calderwood didn’t know how many of the teens were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Carlsbad Village Drive was closed in both directions between Highland Drive and Monroe Street for hours as officers conducted their investigation.

-- Karen Kucher and David Hernandez are reporters for The San Diego Union-Tribune