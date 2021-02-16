Train hits, kills pedestrian in Encinitas

A pedestrian died after being hit by a Coaster commuter train near a railroad crossing in Encinitas on Monday afternoon, Feb. 15, a sheriff’s official said.

(File photo)

The fatal crash happened just after 3 p.m. on the tracks that run across Chestfield Drive near San Elijo Avenue. The male pedestrian, whose age was not immediately known, died at the scene, Lt. Pat McEvoy said.

Chestfield Drive was shut down between San Elijo Avenue and South Coast Highway 101 while deputies investigated the crash. In a tweet, the Sheriff’s Department asked the public to avoid the area.

The crash disrupted train service until about 6:30 p.m., when deputies wrapped up the investigation at the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will make a positive identification of the body pending notification of the family, according to a sheriff’s department news release.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

—David Hernandez is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune