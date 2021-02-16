Copyright © 2021, Encinitas Advocate | CA Notice of Collection
Train hits, kills pedestrian in Encinitas

Chestfield Drive was shut down between San Elijo Avenue and South Coast Highway 101 while deputies investigated the crash

By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
ENCINITAS — 

A pedestrian died after being hit by a Coaster commuter train near a railroad crossing in Encinitas on Monday afternoon, Feb. 15, a sheriff’s official said.

Siren
(File photo)

The fatal crash happened just after 3 p.m. on the tracks that run across Chestfield Drive near San Elijo Avenue. The male pedestrian, whose age was not immediately known, died at the scene, Lt. Pat McEvoy said.

Chestfield Drive was shut down between San Elijo Avenue and South Coast Highway 101 while deputies investigated the crash. In a tweet, the Sheriff’s Department asked the public to avoid the area.

The crash disrupted train service until about 6:30 p.m., when deputies wrapped up the investigation at the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will make a positive identification of the body pending notification of the family, according to a sheriff’s department news release.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

—David Hernandez is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune

Updates:

5:41 AM, Feb. 16, 2021: This story was updated to say deputies wrapped up the investigation at the scene.

5:41 AM, Feb. 16, 2021: This story was updated to say the crash involved a Coaster train.

5:41 AM, Feb. 16, 2021: This story was updated to say the pedestrian died

David Hernandez

David Hernandez covers law enforcement, crime and public safety across San Diego County. A San Diego State University graduate, he joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2015.

