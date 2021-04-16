Full rail closure between Solana Beach and San Diego scheduled this weekend

This weekend, a full rail closure along the passenger and freight rail line between Solana Beach and San Diego will be in effect to accommodate Del Mar Bluff Stabilization emergency repairs.

The closure will take place just after 12 a.m. Saturday, April 17, through early morning Tuesday, April 20.

In addition to the extended rail closure this weekend, two partial rail closures between the Solana Beach station and Santa Fe Depot in downtown San Diego will take place to accommodate additional emergency bluff repairs on the following dates:

Saturday, April 24, at 12 a.m. through Monday, April 26, at 4 a.m.

Saturday, May 1, at 12 a.m. through Monday, May 3, at 4 a.m.

These closures will affect three rail services operating on the San Diego segment of the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor: North County Transit District COASTER, Amtrak, and the freight carrier, BNSF.

The following work will be done during this weekend’s closure:

In Del Mar, crews will install tieback anchors along previously placed support columns into the bluffs south of 4th Street as part of emergency repairs following a bluff collapse in late February. The work includes drilling holes into the bluffs, placing anchors, and filling the holes with concrete. Emergency stabilization repairs are expected to be complete by summer 2021.

During construction, nearby residents and businesses can expect intermittent noise and lights. Please visit GoNCTD.com, Amtrak.com, or MetrolinkTrains.com for alternate route schedules. — SANDAG, NCTD news release