Rancho Coastal Humane Society quickly distributes pet supplies to nonprofit pet rescues

Twenty six pallets of pet food and supplies that arrived at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas on Thursday, April 15, were distributed to nonprofit pet rescues in one hour on Friday afternoon, April 16, according to a news release. This cat and dog products were donated through Rescue Bank operated by Greater Good Charities, an organization that supports animal rescue and rehabilitation groups by providing services and supplies.

Thirty-six drivers in cars, trucks, and vans lined the parking lot to Rancho Coastal Humane Society, rounded the corner onto Requeza Street, and backed up the hill to the bridge that runs over Interstate 5.

In addition to the food, the giveaway included cat litter, dog ramps, and other products available on Chewy.com.

Once again Rancho Coastal Humane Society paid shipping costs so there was no cost to the rescues. The supplies went to 501 (c) (3) nonprofit pet rescue groups.

Representatives from the rescues said that the money they save by getting the free food will be used to pay for medical care and other necessities.

Greater Good Charities and Rescue Bank work directly with Rancho Coastal Humane Society to distribute donated pet food and supplies about once per month.

For more information or to learn about future giveaways rescues should call 760-753-6413 or contact info@sdpets.org.

For individuals who need pet supplies, the Community Pet Food Bank at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society is open every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 389 Requeza Street in Encinitas. The RCHS Pet Food Bank provides food and other supplies for the pets of senior citizens, families that are working poor, people with disabilities or terminal illnesses, veterans, and members of the homeless community. For more information log on to www.sdpets.org, call 760-753-6413, or visit the Community Pet Food Bank any Saturday morning between 9 a.m.-11 a.m.