Rail closure scheduled between Solana Beach and San Diego this weekend

This weekend, a full rail closure along the passenger and freight rail line between Solana Beach and San Diego will be in effect to accommodate Del Mar Bluff Stabilization emergency repairs.

The closure will take place from just after 12 a.m. Saturday, April 24, through early morning Monday, April 26.

In addition to the extended rail closure this weekend, there will be one more partial rail closure between the Solana Beach Station and Santa Fe Depot in Downtown San Diego to accommodate additional emergency bluff repairs:

 Saturday, May 1, at 12 a.m. through Monday, May 3, at 4 a.m.

These closures will affect three rail services operating on the San Diego segment of the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor: NCTD, Amtrak, and the freight carrier BNSF.

The following work will be done during this weekend’s closure:

In Del Mar, crews will continue tieback anchor installation along previously placed support columns into the bluffs south of 4th Street as part of emergency repairs following a bluff collapse in late February. Tieback anchors are steel wires that will help reinforce the bluffs and protect the tracks. The work includes welding, testing anchors, and pouring concrete. Emergency stabilization repairs are expected to be complete by summer 2021. As noted above, additional rail closures are planned between Solana Beach and Downtown San Diego in early May to accommodate the emergency repairs.

During construction, nearby residents and businesses can expect intermittent noise and lights. Visit GoNCTD.com, Amtrak.com, or MetrolinkTrains.com for alternate route schedules. — SANDAG news release