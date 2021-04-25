Local AAUW Speech Trek winner places 2nd in state

The American Association of University Women of California recently announced that a local Speech Trek winner came in 2nd place at the state level. Halle Schaffer, a senior at San Dieguito High School Academy, won the local Speech Trek contest presented by the Del Mar-Leucadia Branch of AAUW. Then she competed with the winners from other AAUW branches throughout the state. She was one of three chosen to compete at the state finals.

Halle Schaffer, AAUW Speech Trek 2nd place state winner.

(Courtesy)

Videos of the top three speeches in the state were showcased at the recent virtual AAUW California State Annual Meeting. At the end of the meeting the winners were announced for these prizes: 1st place $1,500, 2nd place $1,000 and 3rd place $500. Branch Speech Trek Coordinator Sharon Corbett-Parry commented “I am very impressed with the three young women who competed in the state finals. They are our future leaders and I am very proud that AAUW offers this opportunity to support their education and amplify their voices.”

The Speech Trek topic this year was “Has social media helped or hindered the breaking down of barriers for women and girls?” Contestants created a 5-6-minute speech on the topic and competed at contests presented by local branches. Videos of those presentations were sent to the state level for more judging.

AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Membership is open to all college graduates with an associate or higher degree. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership.

The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch serves coastal San Diego communities and reflects the varied interests of its members with monthly meetings (open to the public) and special interest groups such as Great Decisions, dining, book, movie, and bridge groups. Many of these groups are ongoing with virtual meetings.

The local AAUW branch raises money for scholarships for local college students and for local middle school girls who are chosen to attend AAUW’s Tech Trek, a STEM camp for girls. The branch also supports Speech Trek for local high school students and the AAUW Greatest Needs Fund.

For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact Karen Dorney, membership@aauwdml.org