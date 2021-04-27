Authorities release name of man whose body was found near Moonlight Beach

A body found in Encinitas near Moonlight State Beach on April 1 has been identified as Thomas Russell, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

Russell, 60, was homeless. The cause, manner and any contributing conditions of his death are still under investigation.

His body was found by someone walking in a riverbed less than two blocks from the beach, who called 911, according to the medical examiner’s office. Responders confirmed that he was dead.