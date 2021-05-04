Body of man found on beach in Encinitas

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a body was found on a beach in Encinitas early Tuesday morning, May 4, authorities said.

Someone called 911 to report finding the body of a man on the beach near South El Portal Street and Neptune Avenue near Stonesteps Beach around 7 a.m., said sheriff’s Lt. Daniel Vengler.

“It appears to have washed up” onto the shore, Vengler said.

No other information was immediately available.

