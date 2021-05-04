Body of man found on beach in Encinitas
Sheriff’s deputies respond to call after a body apparently washed up onto the shore
ENCINITAS —
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a body was found on a beach in Encinitas early Tuesday morning, May 4, authorities said.
Someone called 911 to report finding the body of a man on the beach near South El Portal Street and Neptune Avenue near Stonesteps Beach around 7 a.m., said sheriff’s Lt. Daniel Vengler.
“It appears to have washed up” onto the shore, Vengler said.
No other information was immediately available.
—Karen Kucher is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune
