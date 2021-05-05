Olympus Park opens in Leucadia
City of Encinitas officials celebrated the opening of Olympus Park in Leucadia on May 2.
The new 3.1-acre neighborhood park on the southeast corner of Piraeus and Olympus Streets is packed with amenities including playgrounds with whimsical play structures, a dog park, a zipline area, sports courts for basketball and pickleball, a small skate element and a pump track for bikes, skateboards and scooters. The park also has walking paths, a gazebo and a botanical garden for quiet contemplation. The new park included the planting of 76 new trees.
