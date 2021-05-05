Olympus Park opens in Leucadia

City of Encinitas officials celebrated the opening of Olympus Park in Leucadia on May 2.

Mayor Catherine Blakespear and Encinitas City Council members snip the ribbon on the new park. (Courtesy)

The new 3.1-acre neighborhood park on the southeast corner of Piraeus and Olympus Streets is packed with amenities including playgrounds with whimsical play structures, a dog park, a zipline area, sports courts for basketball and pickleball, a small skate element and a pump track for bikes, skateboards and scooters. The park also has walking paths, a gazebo and a botanical garden for quiet contemplation. The new park included the planting of 76 new trees.

A play structure in the new Olympus Park. (Courtesy)

Testing out the new swings at Olympus Park. (Courtesy)