Cardiff-by-the-Sea sign installation begins May 17

On Monday, May 17, work will begin at 1 p.m. to install the large, wooden “Cardiff-by-the-Sea” sign in its original location on the corner of Birmingham Drive and MacKinnon Avenue, according to a news release. The sign, which was removed in January 2021, due to damage from a wind storm, has been restored and repaired by a local master craftsman, Roberto Mendez, and repainted by local artist Samantha Stone. After greeting residents and visitors for over 40 years, the piece was in need of refurbishment, but in January stabilizing the heavy piece to keep it from falling became essential. With financial support from local residents and businesses, Cardiff 101 Main Street Association partnered with the San Diego Visual Arts Network to begin the restoration project.

The outpouring of support for saving the sign made it clear that this is an important piece of art in the community, the news release stated. Once the restoration is complete, Cardiff 101 will create a maintenance fund for several “Cardiff-by-the-Sea” signs in the community.

Cardiff 101 Main Street Association is a nonprofit organization that advocates for Cardiff residents and businesses.