Coaster train strikes, kills pedestrian in Encinitas

It happened around 3 p.m. near Leucadia Boulevard and North Coast Highway 101

By CITY NEWS SERVICE
San Diego Union-Tribune
ENCINITAS —

A Coaster train fatally struck a pedestrian Friday afternoon, June 4, near Moonlight State Beach.

The deadly incident occurred about 3 p.m. in the area of Leucadia Boulevard and North Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The pedestrian, whose identity was not immediately available, died at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department reported.

Train service in the area was disrupted for several hours, according to the North County Transit District.

Normal service resumed a little after 6 p.m.

