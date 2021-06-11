City of Encinitas City Council raises Progress Pride Flag

In celebration of Pride month, June, the city of Encinitas issued a proclamation and for the third year hosted a flag raising at city hall, the first city in San Diego County to do so, according to a city news release. This year, a fully vaccinated city council came together in a moment of silence and raised the Progress Pride Flag, which incorporates not only the traditional Pride colors, but also seeks to acknowledge the transgender community and the communities of color with the inclusion of white, pink, light blue, brown, and black, the news release said. The Progress Pride Flag will “proudly be flown for 30 days as a gesture of support symbolizing that the Encinitas community is proud to support and welcome everyone,” the news release stated. The flag raising took place June 2 at the Encinitas Civic Center and the proclamation was scheduled to be read at the June 9 regular City Council meeting, the news release reported.