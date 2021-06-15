La Costa Canyon sends five students to U.S. military academies

La Costa Canyon High School has five graduating seniors that will be reporting to military service academies this summer as members of the class of 2025.

Mavericks Camryn Delaney and Joe Hurt will be attending the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., Connor King is headed to the U.S. Military Academy (West Point) in New York, and Sydney Mazzilli and Sydney Weaber will be going to the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Meet this accomplished group from the LCC class of 2021:

Sydney Mazzilli, Air Force Academy

Why did you choose the academy? I have wanted to fly in the Air Force since fifth grade after seeing a military airshow. Through the years and learning more about the Academy, I feel this is the perfect place to achieve that goal and be surrounded by like-minded students that want to be a part of something greater than themselves.

Do you come from a military background? Both of my parents had careers in the Navy. My dad was a Navy doctor and my mom was a Navy helicopter pilot. While I have been inspired by their sacrifice, I wanted to do something different and go on my own path.

What sport did you play in high school? I am a four-year varsity basketball player and recruited athlete for the Air Force Academy.

What do you want to study? I am considering studying economics, meteorology, or biology.

What do you want to do in the service? I would like to be a pilot.

What day do you report? I report June 24, 2021 for Basic Cadet Training.

Sydney Weaber, Air Force Academy

Why did you choose the academy? I chose the academy because I wanted to get a world-class education and compete in the highest level of athletics while preparing to serve in the Air Force. Upon visiting the academy in February of 2020, I knew that the academy was a very special place to develop young leaders into outstanding officers in our Air Force.

Do you come from a military background? I do not have any close relatives who are/were in the military.

What sport did you play in high school? I have been running varsity cross country and track in high school. I am the 2019 D2 Cross country champion and our team has gone to the state cross country meet three times(not this year because of COVID), we placed third in the state in 2017. I am committed to run cross country and track at the academy.

What do you want to study? I would like to study behavioral science, but I look forward to exploring all the academic opportunities that the academy has to offer.

What do you want to do in the service? I would love to go into investigations or intelligence, but I am looking forward to exploring all the different ways I can serve my country in the Air Force.

What day do you report? Six weeks of basic training starts on June 24.

Camryn Delaney, U.S. Naval Academy

Why did you choose the academy? The people, job opportunities, location and spirit.

Do you come from a military background? My grandfather served in the Navy during World War II.

What sport did you play in high school? Four years varsity water polo: 2019 CIF champion, state runner up, first team all-league, and MVP; 2020 CIF runner up, first team all-league, MVP; and 2021 varsity captain. Four years varsity swim: 2018 CIF runner up, 2019 CIF champion and CIF finalist all three years (2020 season cut short). I was varsity captain junior and senior year.

Outrigger canoe paddling: 2019 Junior Club world champ in a race from Molokai to Oahu (42 mi), represented California at the World Distance Championships in Australia in 2019 and in 2018 was United States club champ in a race from Newport Beach to Catalina (32 mi).

I will be doing crew at the academy.

What do you want to study? Aerospace engineering

What do you want to do in the service? Undecided, but interested in aviation for either Navy or Marines.

What day do you report? June 29

Joe Hurt, U.S. Naval Academy

Why did you choose the academy? I chose the academy because after touring many other colleges and trying to see where I would fit in, nothing struck me more than the academy. With a connected student body that can truly be described as brotherhood, I felt that it was something I really strived to be a part of.

Do you come from a military background? My parents were both in the Navy, my mother serving for 30 years and my father serving for four years. My brother is an up and coming second class at the academy, so I’m very excited to join him for his last two years.

What sport did you play in high school? In high school I did both football and track and field, playing cornerback for the Mavericks defense and participating in both the triple jump and long jump for my track team. I really hope I get the chance to try and walk on to the track team at Navy, but if not I’m perfectly fine with living the normal midshipman life and being a committed student.

What do you want to study? I plan on studying either mechanical engineering or computer science, and I hope to finalize this decision a little bit more once I get to the academy.

What do you want to do in the service? I would really love to be a pilot, but I would also really enjoy being a surface warfare officer and using that chance to not only serve my country, but also travel the world and see it from a different perspective.

What day do you report? I report on June 29 at 11 a.m.

Connor King, West Point

Why did you choose the academy? I wanted a college experience that would provide me with strong leadership skills as well as challenge me scholastically as well as physically.

Do you come from a military background? Yes. My father is a retired Naval Commander having served as a top gun pilot for over 32 years.

What sport did you play in high school? I play on LCC’s varsity baseball team. I am primarily a pitcher on the LCC team and am ranked #1 pitcher in San Diego County and ranked #11 in California on Maxpreps. I plan to try out for the West Point team as a walk-on.

What do you want to study? Engineering, chemical and electrical.

What do you want to do in the service? Special forces.

What day do you report June 26, 2021.

-Compiled by Karen Billing