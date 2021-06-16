Beachside Bar and Grill’s update wins approval

The Encinitas Planning Commission approved a facelift for the Beachside Bar and Grill at a special meeting on June 8. The building on South Coast Highway 101 and G Street in downtown Encinitas houses the tavern as well as Encinitas 101 Mainstreet Association and First Street Gallery.

The original building permit for the restaurant dates back to 1957 and the gallery and Encinitas 101 spaces to 1976. Commissioner Kevin Doyle said many would consider the building’s look “iconic” but with his approval, he believed that the renovation was a beautiful project.

The building’s new look will include exterior finishes such as charcoal slate tile, reclaimed barn wood siding, gray concrete stucco and white board and batten vertical siding with corrugated metal awnings replacing the sloped awnings. Restaurant improvements include an updated entryway, new storefront windows, and a new wall and retractable awning to enclose the outdoor dining area.

According to the city’s Associate Planner J. Dichoso, two people attended the project’s citizen participation program meeting on Jan. 22 and both were in support. Staff recommended approval as the facade changes work to enhance the pedestrian experience and strengthen the main street corridor.