Gourmet cafe, market coming to Leucadia’s Beacons project

Locals will soon have a new place to drop by for a cuppa, a quick bite or a glass of wine with the new MRKT Space Cafe and Market, planning to open in August.

Located inside The Beacons now under construction on 774 and 784 N. Coast Highway 101, MRKT will take up the ground floor of the new two-story mixed-use development that includes office suites and four luxury residences.

With MRKT Space, owner Matt Power is bringing a concept he originated in his native Australia. The casual all-day cafe will serve up coffee and high quality grab-and-go offerings and a gourmet market will feature curated products with entertaining in mind including meats, cheeses, crackers, chocolates, chips and more.

Once it opens Power, who lives in the neighborhood, plans to be in every morning for coffee and hopes it will become a great social setting, a local spot for people to meet up and run into people they know.

On June 8, the Encinitas Planning Commission approved a use permit for alcohol sales and onsite consumption for MRKT Space.

“It looks very Leucadia, we love it,” said Chair Bruce Ehlers. “I think this is a cool project.”

A citizen participation program meeting on the permit was held on April 20, which 33 neighbors attended. According to Associate Planner J. Dichoso, there were concerns shared about parking, alcohol sales and whether the use was permitted. The city also received 12 letters in support of MRKT.

“Having space that can be utilized by the entire community is something that the downtown district needs and supports,” said Annika Walden, resident and executive director for Leucadia 101 Mainstreet. “The neighborhood would benefit tremendously from an upscale market and the community as a whole would embrace this concept. Let’s open up the doors to creative business owners like Matt and MRKT Space.”

Walden noted that while parking has been a contentious issue, there is a new parking pad that has been constructed across the street.

Staff recommended approval of the permit as the use is compatible with existing commercial uses and will not have an adverse impact on surrounding land use and development. The approval will allow on-site consumption of beer, wine and distilled spirits, and retail sales of beer and wine only.

No live entertainment has been proposed.

“I think this will be a wonderful addition to the community, this is the kind of business we want to attract here,” said Commissioner Kevin Doyle.

Power also plans to open a second MRKT Space in La Jolla Shores in the fall. To follow their progress check out @mrketspace_us on Instagram.

