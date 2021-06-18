New outpatient facility in Encinitas includes latest diagnostic and therapeutic technologies

Scripps Health has opened a new comprehensive rehabilitation services center, offering a full range of physical, occupational and speech therapy on an outpatient basis for those recovering from orthopedic, brain and spinal cord injuries, stroke, amputation, and other physical disorders and surgeries.

The center, located in Encinitas Ranch Town Center at 1092 N. El Camino Real, less than five miles from Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, replaces facilities that were previously located at the hospital, according to a Scripps Health news release.

“Scripps has created a premier center to produce the best possible results for patients, thanks to the dedication of a highly skilled and experienced team of therapists and other staff members, and state-of-the-art programs and technologies,” said Johan Otter, Scripps assistant vice president, ancillary services who oversees rehabilitation services.

The new 20,000-square-foot center is equipped with the latest diagnostic and therapeutic equipment, including:

A ceiling-mounted, 100-foot-long, body-weight support system that lets patients safely progress in their ability to walk, perform balance activities and even navigate stairs without the fear of falling.

A computerized vestibular balance system with immersive virtual reality stimulation for evaluating and treating dizziness, vertigo, balance problems and other motion sensitivities.

A driving simulator that uses an array of three screens, steering wheel and pedals to carefully measure sensory, cognitive and motor responses for evaluating a patient’s ability to return to the road.

A full-scale kitchen and studio apartment where patients can practice basic tasks related to meal planning and preparation, dressing, toileting and moving in and out-of-bed safely.

“Scripps has long been an essential resource in the community for the care of patients whose injuries or illnesses, no matter how severe, have affected their ability to walk, communicate, perform daily activities or function at normal levels of strength and endurance,” said neurologist Gregory Sahagian, M.D., medical director of the Scripps Health neuroscience service line. “This new center continues that high level of care for everyone from teenage surfers and construction workers to weekend athletes and Triple Crown champion jockeys.”

The center also offers a comprehensive driver assessment program for those whose ability to drive is affected by impairments such as stroke, brain injury and advanced age. The program begins with an in-clinic evaluation and testing on the simulator, and progresses to an on-the-road test in a dual-controlled vehicle in coordination with California Department of Motor Vehicles requirements.

A new amputee clinic, staffed by a comprehensive team including a prosthetist, offers services for patients being fitted with a prosthesis for the first time or returning for follow-up revisions and training.

Following rehabilitation, patients have access to a wide range of classes, such as balance, Parkinson’s, bone health and general exercise, focused on maintaining functional gains achieved during therapy. Many of the classes are provided through partnerships with Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center and the Scripps Shiley Sports and Fitness Center.

Financial support for the new center included a generous gift from the La Verne and Blaine Briggs Rehabilitation Program, which is a fund established by the couple in 2004 to benefit Scripps’ rehabilitation services.

Center services and programs are available through provider referral and by appointment only. Free parking and curbside assistance are available. For more information, call 760-633-6507. Visit www.scripps.org. — Scripps Health news release