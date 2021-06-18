Sheriff’s deputies shoot, kill man they said brandished gun in Encinitas
The shooting happened on Eolus Avenue, near Hymettus Avenue. A stretch of Orpheus Lane was closed
Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man they said was armed with a handgun during a confrontation in Encinitas Friday morning, June 18, according to the department.
The deputies responded to a call that came in around 8 a.m. about a “suspicious person” near Eolus Avenue and Hymettus Avenue, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet. The deputies contacted the man who “at some point” pulled out a gun, according to the department.
Both deputies opened fire and then attempted to save the injured man’s life, the department said. The man was taken to a hospital but did not survive, the department said.
No deputies were injured, according to an earlier tweet from the department.
A stretch of Orpheus Lane remained closed off Friday afternoon because of “increased law enforcement activity” and members of the public were advised to avoid the area.
