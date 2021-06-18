Sheriff’s deputies shoot, kill man they said brandished gun in Encinitas

Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man they said was armed with a handgun during a confrontation in Encinitas Friday morning, June 18, according to the department.

The deputies responded to a call that came in around 8 a.m. about a “suspicious person” near Eolus Avenue and Hymettus Avenue, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet. The deputies contacted the man who “at some point” pulled out a gun, according to the department.

1/3 Here's what we know so far about a deputy-involved shooting in @EncinitasGov. Just before 8:00 a.m. a neighbor in the 1500 block of Eolus Avenue called to report a suspicious person. Two deputies contacted the suspect. At some point the man pulled out a gun. pic.twitter.com/zG7ctUcClN — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) June 18, 2021

Both deputies opened fire and then attempted to save the injured man’s life, the department said. The man was taken to a hospital but did not survive, the department said.

No deputies were injured, according to an earlier tweet from the department.

Be aware of increased law enforcement activity in the 1500 block of Eolus Ave. in @EncinitasGov. @SDSheriff is in the early stages of investigating a deputy-involved shooting. No deputy was hurt. The 1400 block of Orpheus Ln. is closed. Avoid the area. Thanks for your cooperation pic.twitter.com/ZMB0l8ShlF — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) June 18, 2021

A stretch of Orpheus Lane remained closed off Friday afternoon because of “increased law enforcement activity” and members of the public were advised to avoid the area.