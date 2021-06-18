Victim of Coaster collision in Encinitas identified

A man who was fatally struck by a Coaster train on June 4, near Moonlight State Beach, has been identified as Encinitas resident Macquire Miles Ayotte, according to the county medical examiner.

Ayotte, 23, was seen standing near railroad tracks on Vulcan Avenue in Encinitas, according to the medical examiner’s office. Upon spotting Ayotte walking across the tracks, the engineer of the Coaster train sounded the train’s horn and activated the brakes. But the victim was hit by the train and landed on the west side of the tracks. Paramedics responded to the scene after witnesses called 911, but Ayotte was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Train service was disrupted for several hours, the North County Transit District said following the collision.