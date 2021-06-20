Man fatally shot by deputies in Encinitas identified

A man who was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies in Encinitas Friday morning, June 18, was identified as 40-year-old Eric Scott Anderson of San Diego.

(File photo)

Anderson was identified in a news release from the Sheriff’s Department Saturday, June 19, after the Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and Anderson’s family was notified. The release provided no new details on the incident.

In a previous statement the department said that two deputies responded to a call about a “suspicious person” in a vacant lot on Eolus Avenue near Hymettus Avenue just after 8 a.m. When they contacted Anderson, the department said he pulled out a handgun.

The two deputies at some point after that shot and killed Anderson. Sheriffs officials have not provided any more details on the incident, saying it is under investigation by homicide detectives. Investigators found a handgun at the site of the shooting.

The shooting was believed to be the first by San Diego County sheriff’s deputies in 2021. Deputies exchanged gunfire with a man in January on the Barona Indian Reservation, but did not hit him.

