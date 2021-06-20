Copyright © 2021, Encinitas Advocate | CA Notice of Collection
Man fatally shot by deputies in Encinitas identified

Eric Scott Anderson of San Diego was killed in the Friday morning shooting

By Greg Moran
San Diego Union-Tribune
A man who was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies in Encinitas Friday morning, June 18, was identified as 40-year-old Eric Scott Anderson of San Diego.

Siren
(File photo)

Anderson was identified in a news release from the Sheriff’s Department Saturday, June 19, after the Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and Anderson’s family was notified. The release provided no new details on the incident.

In a previous statement the department said that two deputies responded to a call about a “suspicious person” in a vacant lot on Eolus Avenue near Hymettus Avenue just after 8 a.m. When they contacted Anderson, the department said he pulled out a handgun.

The two deputies at some point after that shot and killed Anderson. Sheriffs officials have not provided any more details on the incident, saying it is under investigation by homicide detectives. Investigators found a handgun at the site of the shooting.

The shooting was believed to be the first by San Diego County sheriff’s deputies in 2021. Deputies exchanged gunfire with a man in January on the Barona Indian Reservation, but did not hit him.

Greg Moran

Greg Moran is a reporter covering criminal justice and legal affairs issues on the Public Safety team. He has worked for the Union-Tribune since 1991. He covered state, federal and appellate courts for 17 years. He has also been an investigative reporter on The Watchdog team and a reporter on the enterprise reporting team. He is a graduate of Carleton College and previously worked at newspapers in Minnesota and New York.

