Leucadia mother and son grow out hair for charity

A Leucadia fifth-grader and his mother grew their hair out more than 12 inches over the last few years so they could cut and donate it to Children With Hair Loss, a nonprofit that provides hair replacement for children and young adults battling cancer or other health conditions.

Crystal Najera decided to join her son Ethan in growing her hair out for a donation when the COVID-19 pandemic caused salons to close.

“By the time Ethan had enough length to donate his hair, I realized that I had pretty much just as much as he did and thought I should just go along with him and we can both do it together and give two donations,” she said.

Before cutting their hair. (Courtesy)

Ethan, who attends Paul Ecke Central Elementary School in Encinitas, said the idea started with a father-son camping group with the YMCA.

“In my second campout there was a kid who donated their hair and I thought it would be really cool and nice to do it also,” he said.

They researched different charities and decided on Children With Hair Loss, founded more than 20 years ago by a former stylist whose niece was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

“I was really excited because I was happy to give it to someone else,” Ethan said.

For more information on Children With Hair Loss, visit childrenwithhairloss.us/