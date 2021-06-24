Copyright © 2021, Encinitas Advocate | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
News

Sheriff’s officials release names of deputies who fatally shot man in Encinitas

Sheriff's homicide investigators huddle Friday morning in Encinitas after fatal shooting of a man by two deputies.
Sheriff’s deputies and homicide investigators huddled Friday in Encinitas as part of an investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by two deputies. The Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday released the names of the two deputies.
(OnScene TV)

The deputies were identified as Sean Zappia and James Clone

By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share
ENCINITAS —

The Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday, June 23, released the names of two deputies who fatally shot a man in Encinitas Friday, June 18.

Deputies Sean Zappia and James Clone shot 40-year-old Eric Scott Anderson, who had pointed a gun at the deputies, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Zappia has been with the department for nearly 10 years. Clone has been on the force for almost seven years.

The pair encountered Anderson after responding to a call about a “suspicious person” in a vacant lot on Eolus Avenue near Hymettus Avenue about 8 a.m. Friday.

Seiver said the deputies shot Anderson, who was homeless, twice, in the upper torso and leg, after he aimed the gun at them. Investigators recovered a handgun at the scene.

Homicide investigators were investigating the shooting, which is protocol when deputies open fire in the line of duty.

NewsLocal News
David Hernandez

David Hernandez covers law enforcement, crime and public safety across San Diego County. A San Diego State University graduate, he joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2015.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More from this Author

More on the Subject

Advertisement