Panga capsizes off coast of Encinitas, 8 people hospitalized

A suspected smuggling boat capsized near Moonlight Beach in Encinitas early Thursday, July 8, and eight people were recovered from the water and hospitalized, officials said.

Border Patrol agents observed the panga-style boat approaching the shore around 5 a.m. When they arrived they discovered the vessel had capsized, said Border Patrol spokesman Jeff Stephenson.

Lifeguards and deputies also responded to the area and assisted in searching for people from the boat, which had several life vests on board.

Eight people were found in the area and all eight were transported to the hospital, Stephenson said. Officials initially said one person was hospitalized with hypothermic symptoms.

Video by Fox 5 San Diego showed rescuers near a red open-hulled boat with an outboard motor in shallow water. The book initially was upside down but later was shown upright.

No other information was immediately available.

So far this fiscal year, 1,327 migrants have been encountered illegally entering the U.S. from the ocean along the California coast, officials said. Last year, 1,273 were detained.

In May, a smuggling boat broke apart off the coast of Point Loma and three people died.