Encinitas Marine Safety Captain Larry Giles retires

A lifeguard is going ashore: Marine Safety Captain Larry Giles retired after 34 years of service to the city of Encinitas.

Described as both a lifesaving legend and ocean conservation advocate, Giles was sent off with a ceremony and red carpet salute at the Marine Safety Center at Moonlight Beach.

Giles’ family’s roots have been in Encinitas since his great-grandfather moved to the coastal town in the 1930s. Upon graduating high school, a career as a lifeguard was a natural fit.

Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear with Larry Giles. (Scott Chatfield)

He started as a seasonal lifeguard in 1988 and rose up the ranks.

“Larry leaves our Marine Safety Division in excellent shape, having initiated innovations, spearheaded Moonlight Beach’s total renovation and mentored younger professionals to carry on the mission,” said Mayor Catherine Blakespear. “We are enormously grateful for all he has given to the people of Encinitas. Larry deserves many years of happy retirement.”