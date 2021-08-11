Cardiff School starts the new year with new principal

Michelle Giroux has been named the new principal at Cardiff School, following the retirement of Julie Parker after 26 years.

Giroux comes to the Cardiff School District from Romoland School District in Menifee, Calif., where she served as the director of educational services and principal of Harvest Valley Elementary School from 2014 to 2019.

“I am so excited for school to start on August 17. I look forward to meeting the students and getting to know their families,” said Giroux in a news release. “Cardiff School District has a wonderful reputation in the educational community. I consider myself very lucky to have an opportunity to serve in the district as principal and be amongst this incredible community dedicated to learning.”

In searching for Parker’s replacement, the district went through two rounds of candidate interviews and Giroux was recommended by Superintendent Jill Vinson as the finalist for the position. The Cardiff School Board made the appointment at its July 13 special meeting.

According to the release, Giroux brings a strong instructional background and a passion for personalized learning. At Harvest Valley Elementary, she established a student-focused culture, empowered staff leadership through team-driven initiatives, and facilitated data analysis to improve instruction.

Before her tenure with the Romoland School District, she served as assistant principal at McSweeny and Ramona Elementary Schools in the Hemet Unified School District. Her experience also includes eight years of teaching both elementary and middle school grades, and as a reading intervention teacher.

Giroux has a master’s degree in educational leadership and completed her administrative services credential from Azusa Pacifica University. In addition, she received her California teaching credentials from National University and completed her bachelor of arts degree in Liberal Studies at San Diego State University.

Giroux is also fluent in conversational Spanish and has experience in staff development training and as a speaker at professional, educational conferences.

Giroux recently moved to Carlsbad with her husband, also a school principal, and their two daughters. She is an avid hiker and enjoys going to the beach and traveling with her family.

“Mrs. Giroux’s background in educational leadership combined with her positive energy and passion for educating children made her an excellent choice to lead Cardiff School,” Vinson said in the news release. “This is going to be such an exciting year for students at Cardiff School. In addition to a new principal, students will enjoy the first full school year in our beautiful, new classrooms, playgrounds and lunch area. We’re all looking forward to this new chapter.”

