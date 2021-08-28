Public hearings on San Diego County’s redistricting process begin

The County of San Diego Independent Redistricting Commission is beginning the work to redraw the boundaries for the county’s five supervisorial districts. District lines can shape a community’s ability to elect the representative of their choice.

Redistricting takes place every 10 years after the federal census. District boundaries for federal, state and local elected offices are redrawn to reflect new population data and shifting populations.

Locally, District 3 currently includes Carmel Valley, Solana Beach, Del Mar and Encinitas. Rancho Santa Fe is currently located in District 5.

Hearings will be held both in-person and virtually. Upcoming hearings include:

District 3



Thursday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Escondido Chamber of Commerce, 720 N. Broadway.

Countywide general hearing



Saturday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Green Dragon Tavern & Museum, 6115 Paseo Del Norte in Carlsbad.

District 5



Thursday, Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive.

Countywide general hearing



Saturday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. at the Spring Valley Community Center, 8735 Jamacha Blvd, Spring Valley.



For details and meeting links, RSVP at sandiegocounty.gov/redistricting.

