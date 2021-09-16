Public input sessions for new SDUHSD superintendent set for Sept. 20-24

The San Dieguito Union High School District will conduct public input sessions as they develop a leadership profile for their next superintendent. Parents, staff, students and community members can share their input at 10 in-person school site meetings that will be held the week of Sept. 20-24.

San Dieguito HS Academy – Monday, Sept. 20, 5 p.m., Mustang Commons

Carmel Valley Middle School – Monday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m., PAC

La Costa Canyon High School - Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m., Learning Commons

Canyon Crest Academy - Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m., theatre

Pacific Trails Middle School - Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m., MPR

Earl Warren Middle School - Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m., The Cove

Diegueño Middle School - Thursday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m., Learning Commons

Torrey Pines High School - Thursday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 - p.m., location TBD

Oak Crest Middle School - Friday, Sept. 24 at 5 p.m., Learning Commons

Requeza Education Center - Friday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m., MPR

Those attending onsite/in-person school-based forums will be required to wear masks. Those who do not wish to wear masks may participate via the virtual town hall meetings.

Daily Zoom meetings will also be held from Monday, Sept. 20 through Friday, Sept. 24 at 3:30 pm - 4:30 pm (Zoom Link). Zoom links will also be available on the district’s website, under superintendent search page sduhsd.net/Our-District/Superintendent-Search/index.html

The public can also share their thoughts in a survey at surveymonkey.com/r/WGKFG5J

On Sept. 9, the board selected the Texas firm JG Consulting to lead their search.